Analysts Set Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT at $142.35

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.35.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $113.87 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.31 and a 200-day moving average of $118.70.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.5906 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after purchasing an additional 193,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

