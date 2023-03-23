Analysts Set Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) PT at $11.71

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.71.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CLNE opened at $4.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $922.10 million, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 2.19.

In related news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 8,140 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $45,339.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 854,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,523.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 5,643 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $32,108.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 624,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,166.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 8,140 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $45,339.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 854,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,523.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,069 shares of company stock valued at $139,409 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

