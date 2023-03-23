Analysts Set Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target at $87.86

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.86.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COLM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $85.67 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLM. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

