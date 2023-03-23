Analysts Set CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Target Price at $3.46

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.46.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTMX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $2.60 to $3.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. UBS Group AG raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 322.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 254.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Performance

About CytomX Therapeutics

Shares of CTMX stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84. The company has a market cap of $114.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.69. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02.

(Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.