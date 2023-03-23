Analysts Set ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Price Target at $73.44

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.44.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Down 2.7 %

ONEOK stock opened at $60.22 on Monday. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. ONEOK’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.74%.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.