Analysts Set Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) PT at $150.91

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.91.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DGX. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,412,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,673,000 after purchasing an additional 952,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $83,101,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $56,778,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $134.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $158.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.29 and a 200-day moving average of $141.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

