Analysts Set Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) PT at $5.77

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.77.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.40 to $4.80 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Sirius XM by 617.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 446.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of SIRI opened at $3.68 on Monday. Sirius XM has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average of $5.63.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.0242 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

