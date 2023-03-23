Analysts Set Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) PT at $141.33

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on THLLY shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Thales from €135.00 ($145.16) to €130.00 ($139.78) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

THLLY stock opened at $29.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average is $25.08. Thales has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $29.41.

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

