Analysts Set Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Price Target at $13.18

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.18.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Nomura raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vipshop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its stake in Vipshop by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 25,116,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,345,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,111,000 after purchasing an additional 163,532 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,202,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,260,000 after purchasing an additional 228,251 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,030,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Vipshop by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,927,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Price Performance

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $14.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.90. Vipshop has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $16.18.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

