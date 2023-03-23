Analyzing Invacare (IVCRQ) and Its Rivals

Invacare (NYSE:IVCRQ – Get Rating) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Invacare to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Invacare and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Invacare alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Invacare $872.46 million -$45.56 million -0.01 Invacare Competitors $1.24 billion $113.29 million 4.60

Invacare’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Invacare. Invacare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Invacare has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invacare’s rivals have a beta of 0.90, indicating that their average stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

59.9% of Invacare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Invacare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Invacare and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invacare 0 0 0 0 N/A Invacare Competitors 293 1075 2254 82 2.57

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 27.55%. Given Invacare’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Invacare has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Invacare and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invacare -9.99% -37.76% -7.18% Invacare Competitors -211.83% -89.17% -24.10%

Summary

Invacare rivals beat Invacare on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Invacare

(Get Rating)

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.