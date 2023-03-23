Analyzing Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) & Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) and Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.7% of Design Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of Sensei Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of Design Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Sensei Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Design Therapeutics has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sensei Biotherapeutics has a beta of -0.21, meaning that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Design Therapeutics 1 0 3 0 2.50 Sensei Biotherapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Design Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $17.75, indicating a potential upside of 184.46%. Given Design Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Design Therapeutics is more favorable than Sensei Biotherapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Design Therapeutics and Sensei Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Design Therapeutics N/A -18.14% -17.56% Sensei Biotherapeutics N/A -35.06% -32.08%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Design Therapeutics and Sensei Biotherapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Design Therapeutics $230,000.00 1,517.68 -$63.31 million ($1.14) -5.47 Sensei Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$36.79 million ($1.47) -0.99

Sensei Biotherapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Design Therapeutics. Design Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sensei Biotherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Design Therapeutics beats Sensei Biotherapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc. a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs. It is also developing GeneTAC product candidate portfolio for the treatment of other nucleotide repeat expansion-driven monogenic diseases, such as Fragile X syndrome, spinocerebellar ataxias, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal dementia, Huntington disease, and spinobulbar muscular atrophy. Design Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. It develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response; and Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics, a platform designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T-cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways. The company also develops SNS-101, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of cancer; and SNS-401-NG, an ImmunoPhage vaccine targeting multiple tumor antigens. It has a collaboration with The University of Washington to research and develop Merkel cell carcinoma vaccine. The company was formerly known as Panacea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

