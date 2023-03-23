AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP) vs. Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) Head to Head Comparison

AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP – Get Rating) and Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.3% of Blackboxstocks shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of AppYea shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of Blackboxstocks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AppYea and Blackboxstocks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppYea 0 0 0 0 N/A Blackboxstocks 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Blackboxstocks has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 512.90%. Given Blackboxstocks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blackboxstocks is more favorable than AppYea.

AppYea has a beta of 2.65, indicating that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackboxstocks has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AppYea and Blackboxstocks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppYea N/A N/A N/A Blackboxstocks -102.99% -105.16% -66.60%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AppYea and Blackboxstocks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppYea N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Blackboxstocks $6.11 million 1.67 -$2.62 million ($0.48) -1.61

AppYea has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blackboxstocks.

Summary

Blackboxstocks beats AppYea on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppYea

AppYea, Inc. operates as a development stage company. It engages in the acquisition, purchase, maintenance, and creation of mobile software applications. The firm also focuses on healthy CBD products, software development, and lab testing and services. The company was founded on November 26, 2012 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks, Inc. engages in the operation of a financial technology and social media platform. It offers real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and option traders. The company was founded on October 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

