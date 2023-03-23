Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Argo Group International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ARGO opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Argo Group International has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $45.26.
About Argo Group International
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Argo Group International (ARGO)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.