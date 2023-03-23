Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2023

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGOGet Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Argo Group International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGO opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Argo Group International has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $45.26.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Further Reading

