Argus Increases Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $120.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Argus from $118.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.39.

MNST stock opened at $102.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.02. The company has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $77.25 and a 12-month high of $105.45.

Shares of Monster Beverage are going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, March 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 28th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, March 27th.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $125,024.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,252.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

