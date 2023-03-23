ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stake Lessened by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,766 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 4.8 %

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $38.39 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.46.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

