Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter worth about $281,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $422,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:HYD opened at $51.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.70 and a 200-day moving average of $51.12.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

