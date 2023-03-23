Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,698 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 145.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

DGRO opened at $48.30 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $54.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.45. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

