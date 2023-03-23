Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ADI. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.0 %

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,735. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADI stock opened at $186.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $196.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.85.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Articles

