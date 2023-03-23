Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Joule Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of PRU stock opened at $78.68 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.90 and a 52-week high of $122.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently -126.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRU. Barclays decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.