Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Buys New Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Southern during the third quarter valued at $40,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Southern during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $66.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

