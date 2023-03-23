Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,274 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,936 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $529,811,000 after acquiring an additional 557,432 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,295,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $481,323,000 after buying an additional 24,172 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,166,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $492,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,462,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $306,613,000 after purchasing an additional 27,419 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC opened at $200.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.45. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $291.55. The firm has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.