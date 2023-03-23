Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 78.5% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $78.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.24.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

