Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Takes $219,000 Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 223.5% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $75.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average of $73.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.44. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $80.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Siebert Williams Shank boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.73.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.