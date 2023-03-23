Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Takes Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,441,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,280,000 after buying an additional 235,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,014,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 158,616 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 965,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after purchasing an additional 48,385 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $9,597,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 717,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 82,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Wade Loo purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,305.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hercules Capital Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

Hercules Capital stock opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.43. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.77.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $100.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.83%. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 205.27%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

