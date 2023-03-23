Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Takes Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,403 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in shares of HP by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 11,089 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 5.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 3.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 4.4% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of HP by 43.0% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,467 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE:HPQ opened at $27.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.96.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. TheStreet cut shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,495.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,460 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

