Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €2.50 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €2.50 ($2.69) target price by analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.83% from the company’s previous close.

AT1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.90 ($3.12) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €2.00 ($2.15) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays set a €2.70 ($2.90) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Warburg Research set a €3.80 ($4.09) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.23) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Aroundtown stock opened at €1.66 ($1.78) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.94. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €1.73 ($1.86) and a 12 month high of €5.57 ($5.99). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €2.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

