Ascent Solar Technologies (ASTI) and Its Peers Head to Head Survey

Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI – Get Rating) is one of 163 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Ascent Solar Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies -1,615.29% -975.92% -162.67% Ascent Solar Technologies Competitors -84.76% -23.02% -2.65%

Volatility and Risk

Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Solar Technologies’ peers have a beta of 1.62, suggesting that their average stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $1.22 million -$19.75 million -0.62 Ascent Solar Technologies Competitors $8.86 billion $858.64 million -14.82

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ascent Solar Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies. Ascent Solar Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.2% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ascent Solar Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Ascent Solar Technologies Competitors 1832 8200 16783 601 2.59

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 19.89%. Given Ascent Solar Technologies’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ascent Solar Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Ascent Solar Technologies peers beat Ascent Solar Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of solar technology and power solutions for remote locations and extreme environments. It integrates photovoltaic (PV) modules into a variety of applications such as aerospace, defense, transportation, and electronic products. The company was founded by Mohan S. Misra and Joseph H. Armstrong on October 18, 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, CO.

