Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ashford from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Ashford Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN:AINC opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $38.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.00. Ashford has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $19.70.

Institutional Trading of Ashford

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.49. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $178.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Ashford by 0.9% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ashford by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

