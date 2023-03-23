Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Receives $16.98 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.98.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARZGY. UBS Group cut Assicurazioni Generali from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Assicurazioni Generali from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Assicurazioni Generali from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price target on Assicurazioni Generali from €16.80 ($18.06) to €16.45 ($17.69) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Down 0.4 %

ARZGY stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61. Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

