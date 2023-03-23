Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Raised to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $52.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential downside of 54.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $113.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Assurant has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $194.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.28.

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total value of $69,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at $774,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Assurant during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Assurant by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Assurant by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

