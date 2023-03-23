ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. ATA Creativity Global has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $61.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.