AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €35.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €35.00 ($37.63) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($37.63) target price on shares of AXA in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €32.50 ($34.95) target price on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €31.50 ($33.87) target price on shares of AXA in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.50 ($32.80) target price on shares of AXA in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.30 ($35.81) target price on shares of AXA in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of EPA CS opened at €27.50 ($29.57) on Tuesday. AXA has a 52 week low of €22.13 ($23.80) and a 52 week high of €27.69 ($29.77). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €28.43 and a 200 day moving average price of €26.55.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

