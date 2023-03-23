Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $3.71 Per Share

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will earn $3.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.79. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.52) per share.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AXSM. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.93.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1 %

AXSM stock opened at $62.96 on Tuesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.01 and its 200-day moving average is $61.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.95.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $24.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.51 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,659,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,057,000 after acquiring an additional 299,137 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $411,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1,928.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 24,995 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 16.3% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,882,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,982,000 after buying an additional 263,345 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio consists of Products Overview and Pipeline Overview. The Products Overview includes Auvelity and Sunosi. The Pipeline Overview contain AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.