B. Riley Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Marathon Digital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Marathon Digital’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.78.
Marathon Digital Trading Down 12.3 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 347,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 188,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.88% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,771 shares in the company, valued at $94,081.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Marathon Digital Company Profile
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
