B. Riley Upgrades Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) to Buy

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $52.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $34.00. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 62.55% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on SMTC. Benchmark dropped their target price on Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Semtech from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Semtech in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.45.
Semtech Stock Up 3.9 %
Semtech stock opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.17. Semtech has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $73.48. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.10.
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
