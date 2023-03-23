Baldrige Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

NYSE ABT opened at $96.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $124.36. The firm has a market cap of $168.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

