Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) PT Lowered to $5.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ballard Power Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.25 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.62 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 206.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $17,983,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 580.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,352,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,988,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 190.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,004,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,253,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.