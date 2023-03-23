Ballew Advisors Inc Invests $207,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore grew its holdings in Home Depot by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 1,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $282.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $286.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $308.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.62. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

