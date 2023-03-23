BANDAI NAMCO (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Shares to Split on Tuesday, April 4th

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Rating) shares are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, April 4th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, April 4th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, April 4th.

BANDAI NAMCO Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NCBDY opened at C$31.76 on Thursday. BANDAI NAMCO has a 12 month low of C$29.57 and a 12 month high of C$41.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.37.

BANDAI NAMCO Company Profile

Bandai Namco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of entertainment-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Toys and Hobby, Network Entertainment, Real Entertainment, Video and Music Production Business, IP Creation Business and Others. The Toys and Hobby segment manufactures and sells toys, capsule toys, plastic models, cards, confectionery and foods, apparel, sundries, prizes, stationery, and other products.

