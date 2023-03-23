BANDAI NAMCO (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Shares to Split on Tuesday, April 4th

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Rating) shares are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, April 4th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, April 4th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, April 4th.
BANDAI NAMCO Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:NCBDY opened at C$31.76 on Thursday. BANDAI NAMCO has a 12 month low of C$29.57 and a 12 month high of C$41.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.37.
BANDAI NAMCO Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BANDAI NAMCO (NCBDY)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for BANDAI NAMCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANDAI NAMCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.