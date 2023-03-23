Bangor Savings Bank Cuts Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $92.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.69. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

