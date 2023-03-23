Bangor Savings Bank Has $446,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 79.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,190 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,740,397,000 after purchasing an additional 398,146 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Eaton by 28.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,916,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Eaton by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,465,000 after purchasing an additional 302,429 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 4.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,449,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $726,764,000 after purchasing an additional 244,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Down 0.5 %

Eaton stock opened at $166.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $178.75.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

