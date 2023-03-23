Bangor Savings Bank Has $992,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,025 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,263,927,000 after buying an additional 1,608,117 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after buying an additional 1,378,786 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $103,307,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 53.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,606,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $294,500,000 after buying an additional 912,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.48.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of QCOM opened at $121.97 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $161.30. The company has a market cap of $136.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.89.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.