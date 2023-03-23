Bangor Savings Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Valero Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $131.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $93.65 and a 52-week high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.38.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

