Bangor Savings Bank Sells 322 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.73.

Insider Activity

Philip Morris International Trading Down 2.2 %

In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PM opened at $92.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $143.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.73. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Stories

