Bangor Savings Bank Sells 6,428 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,015 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,428 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $36.20 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $152.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

