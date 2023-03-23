Bangor Savings Bank Sells 698 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.9 %

V opened at $220.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.77. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $234.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on V. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile



Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

