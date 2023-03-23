Bangor Savings Bank Sells 8,156 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,156 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in PPL were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 989.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in PPL by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in PPL by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Insider Transactions at PPL

PPL Price Performance

In other news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPL opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.08. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Featured Stories

