Bangor Savings Bank Trims Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,308 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,485 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.6% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of American Express stock opened at $162.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $194.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.53.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.