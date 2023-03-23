Barrington Research Trims Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR) Target Price to $8.00

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barrington Research from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lifecore Biomedical’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Stephens cut shares of Lifecore Biomedical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday.

Lifecore Biomedical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LFCR opened at $3.26 on Monday. Lifecore Biomedical has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $98.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Lifecore Biomedical Company Profile

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Others. The Lifecore segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide that is widely distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans.

