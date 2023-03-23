Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €105.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) received a €105.00 ($112.90) target price from investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($91.40) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($129.03) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €98.20 ($105.59) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €96.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of €85.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.64. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €68.44 ($73.59) and a 12-month high of €103.70 ($111.51). The stock has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

